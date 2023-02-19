MPD searching for missing Meridian woman

Missing Meridian woman, Bertha Gowdy, pictures provided by Meridian Police.
Missing Meridian woman, Bertha Gowdy, pictures provided by Meridian Police.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a possible missing woman.

Bertha Gowdy , 57, was last seen on Sunday, February 12, 2023, by a family member, and has been reported missing. Bertha, who is known as “Worm” to some in the community that she resides in, is approximately 5′3 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pair of blue jean pants and a white t-shirt. Bertha has brown eyes and black hair. Bertha is known to be in the area of the 1900 block of 20th Avenue.

If anyone has any knowledge of her location or any information regarding Bertha, please contact The Meridian Police Department 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477

