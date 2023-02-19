Protesters call for Walker County Sheriff’s resignation following inmate death

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of people marched and protested the death of Walker County Jail inmate Tony Mitchell on Saturday afternoon outside the courthouse and the jail.

Many residents are calling for change in the county.

“It took until I saw the poster that said Rest In Peace Tony Mitchell until it hit me and my heart just fell,” said Austin Allen, a friend of Mitchell. “We used to play basketball in a barn together everyday after high school.”

Friends, family, and even strangers showed up, wanting justice for the 33 year old’s death.

“Something I think in all of us just snapped because we had heard that he passed away but it’s so much different when you see how inhumanely he was treated,” said Austin Banks, another friend of Mitchell.

Tony Mitchell was arrested by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on January 12 and died just two weeks later. A lawsuit alleges he died from hypothermia after being placed inside a freezer at the jail.

“Seeing a man that I grew up with and I can remember playing basketball and laughing with -- seeing him dragged across the frozen floor lifeless -- it just changed something in my heart,” said Banks.

“The only thing they know to do is throw you in a cell and make a lesson out of you, I guess is what they’re trying to do here,” said Allen.

During the protest, a list of demands was read including the call for the release of all body camera and jail surveillance footage pertaining to the arrest and detainment of Mitchell from his wellness check to his death at the hospital.

They are also asking for the resignation of Sheriff Nick Smith and TJ Armstrong, along with all officers and personnel involved directly and indirectly with the events leading to Mitchell’s death.

“I’m very sad for this family and our hearts go out to every one of them,” said protester Cheryl McCanless. “It’s been a long, long time coming and we pray for justice. We pray to God that God’s hands is in this and it will stop.”

We reached out to the county attorney for comment on the demands but have not heard back.

