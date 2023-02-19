Quitman falls short of quarterfinals appearance after 4th quarter battle to South Pike

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman tested South Pike all the way through four quarters but would fall in the final minutes 43-39.

The Panthers and South Pike would be tied 11-11 after the first quarter but the Eagles would go on a quick 9-0 run to build up a good lead heading into half.

Quitman currently trails South Pike 25-19 at the half. Let’s see what happens in the 3rd quarter!@WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/CugJ3qqrts — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 19, 2023

Quitman never backed down though.

The Panthers would come back to tie up this game multiple times. With 2:33 left on the clock the game would be tied at 37-37.

Quitman was just not able to get their shots in the net and South Pike would advance winning 43-39.

The Panthers end their season in round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

Other local scores:

Bay Springs beat Leake County 62-40.

Newton tops Pelahatchie 61-43.

Southeast Lauderdale advances winning 67-55.

West Lauderdale falls to Yazoo City 61-36.

Newton County drops to Bay High 56-33.

Choctaw Central loses to Clarksdale 66-50.

