Quitman falls short of quarterfinals appearance after 4th quarter battle to South Pike

Quitman falls to South Pike in round two of the MHSAA playoffs 43-39.
Quitman falls to South Pike in round two of the MHSAA playoffs 43-39.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman tested South Pike all the way through four quarters but would fall in the final minutes 43-39.

The Panthers and South Pike would be tied 11-11 after the first quarter but the Eagles would go on a quick 9-0 run to build up a good lead heading into half.

Quitman never backed down though.

The Panthers would come back to tie up this game multiple times. With 2:33 left on the clock the game would be tied at 37-37.

Quitman was just not able to get their shots in the net and South Pike would advance winning 43-39.

The Panthers end their season in round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

Other local scores:

Bay Springs beat Leake County 62-40.

Newton tops Pelahatchie 61-43.

Southeast Lauderdale advances winning 67-55.

West Lauderdale falls to Yazoo City 61-36.

Newton County drops to Bay High 56-33.

Choctaw Central loses to Clarksdale 66-50.

