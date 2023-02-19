Spring returns with record pushing heat

It sure doesn’t feel like the month of February as we will be sitting way above average for this time of year and we could be pushing record temperatures later this week.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This week is going to give us a real taste of spring as we will start seeing temperatures gradually warm into the mid and upper 80s.

Tomorrow we will start that trend in the lower 70s with mostly cloudy conditions but by Tuesday we will see a chance for showers to roll into our area as temperatures heat up into the mid and upper 70s. by Wednesday we see the 80s come back into our forecast and they will stick around for most of the week.

Thursday will be our hottest day with most of us sitting in the upper 80s and pushing 90 degrees for the first time this year. It sure doesn’t feel like the month of February as we will be sitting way above average for this time of year and we could be pushing record temperatures later this week.

