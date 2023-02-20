76th Annual Pancake Jubilee Tuesday at Temple Theatre

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Meridian Downtown Optimist Club has its 76th Annual Pancake Jubilee Tuesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Temple Theatre Ballroom.

The long-running fundraiser supports the club’s commitment to youth activities, including Meridian Junior Golf, the Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi, Boy Scouts, Care Lodge.

Tickets are $6.00 in advance and $7.00 at the door.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.