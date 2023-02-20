76th Annual Pancake Jubilee Tuesday at Temple Theatre

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Meridian Downtown Optimist Club has its 76th Annual Pancake Jubilee Tuesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Temple Theatre Ballroom.

The long-running fundraiser supports the club’s commitment to youth activities, including Meridian Junior Golf, the Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi, Boy Scouts, Care Lodge.

Tickets are $6.00 in advance and $7.00 at the door.

