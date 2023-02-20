Chief Investigator Gary Kelly runs for a new position at Clarke Co. Sheriffs Department

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three more candidates added their names to the ballot to be the next Clarke County sheriff as the deadline to qualify for offices ended February 1st. News 11 sat down with independent candidate Gary Kelly to talk about his run for a new position in the department.

You’ve heard about the cases he’s worked on in Clarke County, but you’ve probably never seen his face. Gary Kelly is from Pachuta and has worked at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years, working his way up to Chief Investigator.

“I went from a jailer to a road deputy. From a road deputy to a canine officer. Canine officer to a sergeant. Sergeant to a narcotics officer. Narcotics officer to investigations and now I’m actually over investigations. Every emergency that has come through the county, I’ve been there. I’ve been on the frontline working for the county. I just love the people of Clarke County and I love being here,” said Kelly.

Kelly said he tries to do everything he can to make a difference in the area. From starting a Toython to working full time at the Quitman Police Department. Kelly said he always wanted to be sheriff, and this is the time to make that dream a reality after Todd Kemp announced his retirement.

“It was 26 years ago when he hired me. He was the chief deputy at the time under Sheriff Billy Ray Evans. He asked me then what did I want to do? I told him then 26 years ago that I would like to be the sheriff of Clarke County. He told me, well, if you want to be the sheriff of Clarke County, you need to stay here and learn. One of the things that I’ve learned in Clarke County is communication. You’ve got to get out there, and communicate with the people. Find out what the public wants, find out what the public needs. Communication is the key through a lot that goes on in the county,” said Kelly.

If elected, Kelly said he would want to create a position for an investigator that will work specifically on juvenile cases. He also said officers see a lot of tragedy out in the field and he would want to have someone that officers could talk to--among other things.

“One of the things that we had years ago when I started here was called a Reserve Deputy Program. It was where Sheriff Evans and Chief Todd Kemp had a lot of reserves here. And now at this point, we probably have maybe two or three reserves. I would like to bring that back. Bring that back to the community because the reserves were all over Clarke County. Those guys got out and they worked, and they found out information that helped solve a lot of cases and a lot of crimes,” said Kelly.

Kelly said through it all he has stayed with the department because of the community. Kelly promises if elected he will continue to be there for the citizens of Clarke County.

Here is a list of those running for Clarke County Sheriff: Independents, Gary Kelly, Abraham McKenzie and Kenneth Pearson. Anthony Chancelor, Hank Gandy and Kenneth Williams are running as Republicans.

The primary election is set for Tuesday, August 8th.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.