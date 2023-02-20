Gas prices trend down in Mississippi, Alabama

(WTOK) - Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi.

Prices in the state are 4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 20.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37/g today. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.45 per gallon.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said prices have inched down in some parts of the country while some states have moved higher.

“We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices. For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall. Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy. This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season. For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop. In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”

The average price of gas in Alabama is $3.05 as of Monday. That’s down 4.3 cents per gallon compared to last week. The price is about 9.4 cents lower than a month ago and 22.4 cents cheaper than a year ago.

