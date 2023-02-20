Gas prices trend down in Mississippi, Alabama

Average gasoline prices in Mississippi and Alabama have fallen over the past week.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi.

Prices in the state are 4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 20.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37/g today. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.45 per gallon.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said prices have inched down in some parts of the country while some states have moved higher.

The average price of gas in Alabama is $3.05 as of Monday. That’s down 4.3 cents per gallon compared to last week. The price is about 9.4 cents lower than a month ago and 22.4 cents cheaper than a year ago.

