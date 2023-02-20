LIST: College application fees waived during Free App Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is one of several Alabama colleges taking part in the Alabama Commission on Higher Education Free App Week Feb. 20-24.
Free App Week is a statewide effort to help students save money when applying to college.
UA Undergraduate Admissions will offer an application fee waiver for Alabama residents applying to enter as freshmen or transfer students in the summer of fall of 2023.
Applicants must first submit their contact information on the Undergraduate Admissions Free App Week page to receive instructions on how to submit an undergraduate application for free.
Those interested in applying for free must do so by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 24 to waive their application fee.
Here is a list of the participating colleges offering free application:
- Alabama A&M University
- Alabama State University
- Allen University
- Andrew College
- Athens State University
- Auburn University at Montgomery
- Bevill State Community College
- Birmingham-Southern College
- Bishop State Community College
- Brenau University
- Calhoun Community College
- Central Alabama Community College
- Coastal Alabama Community College
- Cumberland University
- Delta State University
- Enterprise State Community College
- Faulkner University
- Florida Southern College
- Gadsden State Community College
- Georgia Gwinnett College
- Georgia Southwestern State University
- Huntingdon College
- Jacksonville State University
- Jefferson State
- Lander University
- Lawson State Community College
- Lincolm Tech
- Lurleen B Wallace Community College
- Maryville College
- Mercer University
- Miles College
- Mississippi College
- Northeast Alabama Community College
- Reid State Technical College
- Shelton State Community College
- Snead State Community College
- South University
- Spring Hill College
- Stillman College
- Talladega College
- Talladega College - Athletics
- Trenholm State Community College
- Troy University
- Tuskegee
- Union University
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama in Huntsville
- University of Mobile
- University of Montevallo
- University of New Orleans
- University of North Alabama
- University of South Alabama
- University of Tampa
- University of Tennessee Southern
- University of West Alabama
- University of West Florida
- University of West Georgia
- Wallace Community College-Dothan
- Wallace Community College-Selma
- Wallace State Community College
