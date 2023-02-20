Meridian celebrates Mardi Gras

There were parades, crawfish, and music
Mardi came to Meridian curtesy of ACES and Mitchell Distributing
By Cara Shirley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This years celebration featured two parade; the Krewe of Marcus and the Krewe of Midas.

The Krewe of Midas parade had several floats of local businesses throwing out beads, candy, and toys making for a lot of very happy kids. There was also some lighthearted competition continued from last years parade between two groups who participated.

“We are with the Fabulous Flocking Flamingos. It’s a crew we started last year. A lot of our members are ACES members and so we’re here for the Arts and Community Entertainment Society. So that’s what we’re here to support and we’re here to support Meridian for the Mardi Gras parade. Last year was great. We’re going to make it better this year. The stompers, the 601 stompers. We’re going to stomp all over them.” said Sheri Burkes, the leader of the Flamingos.

“I’m with the 601 stompers. We are dancing. We have a stroll. We are stepping and we actually have choreography unlike the flamingos. I don’t see how it’s a competition when they’re not even in the same ballpark.” said Stephen Thomas, a member of the 601 Stompers.

When one child was asked where he got all his beads, he responded “I don’t know. They just threw him at me, and I caught them.”

When we asked other kids in the crowd what their favorite part of the parade was, they said getting the to catch the beads and candy.

A dog costume contest was also part of the festivities with proceeds benefiting the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter and Roadside Rescue.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

