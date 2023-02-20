Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian hosts a special day to get kids in the Mardi Gras mood

By Ross McLeod
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -On February 20, at the Meridian Children’s Museum, kids from all over the community celebrated Monday Gras.

Monday Gras is exactly what it sounds like, but it is just a small part of the Magic Monday series the museum puts on. Kids were able to come and enjoy the museum, but with a special purple, gold, and green twist. Kids were able to decorate masks and so much more.

“We’re giving away Mardi Gras beads at the front desk as they enter. There’s the opportunity to create your own mask and make a Mardi Gras necklace in our Wonderbox area. We are having Mardi Gras yoga, and we’re doing some bead painting throughout the day, so we just want children and families to come in on this day off. It’s a wonderful opportunity to play, explore, to learn, and be together,” said the Director of Education Programs, at Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, Claire Huff.

Coming up this Saturday, February 25, the Children’s Museum will be hosting the Dr. Seuss’ Silly Birthday Celebration.

For more info on the celebration visit the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian’s website by clicking here.

