Helen Tillman
Feb. 20, 2023
UNION: Services for Ms. Helen Tillman will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held in Abney Cemetery. Bro. Thomas Fortenberry and Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00am, prior to Chapel services on Tuesday.

Ms. Helen Tillman, age 93, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at J.G. Alexander Nursing Home.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Sheila Rouse (Otto) of Union

2 Sons: Jimmy Tillman (Renee) of Philadelphia

Bobby Tillman (Teresa) of Union

7 Grandchildren: Will Rouse (Laura), Anna Abraham (Charlie), Natalie Strickland (Derick), Zan Tillman (Carmen), Yancey Smith (Tyler), Lindsey Lepard (Nathan), and Emily Hamilton (Andrew)

16 Great-Grandchildren

Ms. Helen Tillman is preceded in death by her husband: Robert R. “Bob” Tillman, and parents: Zan & Vina McBeth.

Pallbearers: Will Rouse, Zan Tillman, Charlie Abraham, Derick Strickland, Tyler Smith, Nathan Lepard, and Andrew Hamilton

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Abney Cemetery:

C/O Edward Germany

10041 Rd. 2220 Union, MS 39365

