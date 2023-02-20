Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter

Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.(Instagram/PriyankaChopra)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Priyanka Chopra is finally showing her baby girl’s face on Instagram.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding 1-year-old Malti Marie on Saturday without an emoji over her face, as she usually does.

This is the first time Chopra showed the baby’s face on social media.

In the image, Malti Marie is dressed in an adorable pink onesie and matching bow.

Chrissy Teigen, who just had another baby with husband John Legend, responded to the post with “bebeee!! the best days.”

Baby Malti Marie made her public debut last month at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony for her dad, Nick Jonas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHSAA logo
Quarterfinals playoff schedule
Missing Meridian woman, Bertha Gowdy, pictures provided by Meridian Police.
MPD searching for missing Meridian woman
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say
Authorities say Nyeisha Davis, a former prison guard, has been arrested for trying to smuggle...
Guard arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into prison, authorities say
Quitman falls to South Pike in round two of the MHSAA playoffs 43-39.
Quitman falls short of quarterfinals appearance after 4th quarter battle to South Pike

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
The Meridian Downtown Optimist Club has its 76th Annual Pancake Jubilee Tuesday, from 6:30 a.m....
76th Annual Pancake Jubilee Tuesday at Temple Theatre
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit