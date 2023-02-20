Quarterfinals playoff schedule

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A trip to the Big House is officially on the line. Take a look at the quarterfinals picture for our local teams.

This year the quarterfinals will be played at a neutral site. So after the first and second round teams will travel to Pearl River, Itawamba, Mississippi Valley State or Clinton High School. The semi finals and the championships will be played at the Mississippi Coliseum.

1A girls:

Bay Springs will take on McEvans in the quarterfinals on Thursday, February 23rd at 4:30 p.m. at Clinton High School.

1A boys:

Bay Springs beat Leake County 62-40 on Saturday. They will take on McEvans in the quarterfinals on Thursday, February 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at Clinton High School.

2A girls:

Lake beat Pisgah 76-50. They will play West Lincoln in the quarterfinals on Friday, February 24th at 4:30 p.m. at Clinton High School.

Heidelberg beat Kemper County 58-53. The Oilers will take on Velma Jackson Friday, February 24th at 6 p.m. at Clinton High School.

2A boys:

Kemper County beat Heidelberg 65-60. They will take on Bogue Chitto in the quarterfinals on Friday, February 24th at 9 p.m. at Clinton High School.

Newton beat Pelahatchie 61-43. They will take on East Marion in the quarterfinals on Friday, February 24th at 9 p.m. at Clinton High School.

3A girls:

Union ends their season losing to St. Andrews 33-20.

3A boys:

Southeast Lauderdale beat Tylertown 67-55. The Tigers will take on MaGee in the quarterfinals on Saturday, February 25th at 8:30 p.m. at Clinton High School.

4A girls:

Quitman beats Bay High 27-24. The Lady Panthers will take on Mendenhall in the quarterfinals at Pearl River Community College at 4 p.m.

Choctaw Central loses to Tishomingo County 55-53 and ends their season at round two.

Newton County ends their season falling to South Pike 43-33 ends their season at round two.

4A boys:

Newton County ends their season to Bay High 56-33 in round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

Choctaw Central ends their season falling to Clarksdale 66-50 in round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

Quitman ends their season falling to South Pike 43-39 in round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

West Lauderdale ends their season losing to Yazoo City 61-36 in round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

5A girls:

Neshoba Central lost to Lafayette 58-56. They end their season at round two.

6A girls:

Meridian lost to Biloxi 53-34 and ends their season at round two.

6A boys:

Meridian lost 68-65 to Biloxi and ends their season at round two.

