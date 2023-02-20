Funeral services for Ray Turner, 79, of Needham will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Bro. Cecil Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Ray passed away at his home Saturday, February 18, 2023. He was born July 18, 1943, in Choctaw County, Alabama, to James F. Turner and Claudia C. Todd Turner. He was a retired machine operator from Georgia Pacific in Pennington.

Mr. Ray was a very talented man who enjoyed art. Following his retirement, he would spend endless hours drawing, painting, and designing greeting cards and cartoon booklets.

He loved his dogs, but more than anything he loved his church at Needham Bible Chapel where he was a Sunday School Teacher. His favorite subject to teach and talk about with his friends and anyone who would listen was prophecy.

Survivors include his devoted friend, Betty Gantt and many other family members and friends. Ray is going to be greatly missed.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.