USFL Holding First-Ever College Draft

80 players in all will be drafted from a pool of 3,000 candidates.
80 players in all will be drafted from a pool of 3,000 candidates.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WBRC) - For the first time in its history, the USFL is holding a 10-round college draft Feb. 21.

80 players in all will be drafted from a pool of 3,000 candidates. All players for the draft must have been out of high school for at least three years, waived their remaining college eligibility, or have exhausted their college eligibility.

The Michigan Panthers will have the first pick in the draft, while the 2022 USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions are last in the draft order.

