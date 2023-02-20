Warm, windy, and cloudy weather condition throughout Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Kicking off the morning temperatures are in the mid 50s. Cloudy skies will remain throughout the day, but there is no rain to worry about. Rain showers will be hard to find until late tonight ahead of Tuesday’s rainfall. Highs are in the lower 70s today as temperatures remain above the average for this time of year. Highs will continue to warm through the week. There will be a cloudy view outside for the next few days. Stray rain showers are possible for Tuesday. Not much rain to worry about through the week, but Wednesday it will be very windy. Wind gust can reach up to 45 mph, so make sure you secure any outdoor items. Stay safe and have a marvelous Monday!

