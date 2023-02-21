72-year-old pizza delivery driver shot on the job, police say

The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.
The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 72-year-old pizza delivery driver in Ohio was shot while on the job Sunday night, according to police.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said the driver was shot around 6:30 p.m. by an unknown person during an attempted robbery.

It is unclear if the shooter successfully got away with any money.

The 72-year-old driver is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other information about the case was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHSAA logo
Quarterfinals playoff schedule
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Missing Meridian woman, Bertha Gowdy, pictures provided by Meridian Police.
MPD searching for missing Meridian woman
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
Robert and Deanna Gardner pose for a picture. The couple was killed by an EF-3 tornado on Jan....
‘No words’: Family remembers 4 lost in Autauga County tornado

Latest News

Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Russia to respect caps under START nuke treaty despite suspension
FILE - Miami-Dade officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others...
Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex
Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday,...
More restaurants are trying monthly subscriptions
MJ weighed in at approximately 80 to 90 pounds and was up and nursing just a few hours after...
‘Incredible moment’: Zoo announces birth of endangered rhino calf
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war