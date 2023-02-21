Alabama Medical Association pushing for naloxone to be available over the counter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Association is pushing the Food and Drug Administration to make naloxone available over the counter in stores across the country.

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Medical professionals say patients who are prescribed opioids, such as those with mental health disorders, young children and drug abusers, are all at risk of overdoses.

“Reality is it’s everywhere, and so many of the examples of overdose that we’ve had have been completely unintentional,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, president of the Alabama Medical Association.

While naloxone is available in Jefferson County or can be prescribed, Boothe says medical officials are pushing the FDA to make it available over the counter.

“Our hope is that every household would get a dose or a couple doses to have on hand if they were to come in contact with a family member, which is where the majority of this is happening,” said Boothe.

Boothe says naloxone should be a part of everyone’s emergency CPR plan.

Naloxone has been proven to not counteract with other medications, nor would it hurt someone who is not overdosing.

Boothe says the likelihood that naloxone gets approved to be an over-the-counter drug is high and will likely be readily available by this summer.

The FDA will make its decision in March.

The price of the naloxone brand Narcan averages about $25 per dose.

