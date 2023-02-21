American Legion stops by Key Field

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The American Legion made a special stop here in the Queen City on February 21 to get a tour of the facilities at Key Field.

The national vice commander of the American Legion is visiting many of the military bases across Mississippi and decided to make Key Field a stop on her list. She wanted to see all of the hard work that goes on at the base and also shares the mission the American Legion is accomplishing all across the country.

“We are here to support the families of those that are also still serving, as well as those that are serving. We are also here to make sure that America continue to stay strong. We are also here to make sure that our veterans are getting the treatment that they’re supposed to have through health care, and we’re watching everything that’s going on in our United States.

“Well, this year, we’re concentrating on “Be The One” that “Be The One” campaign is about our veteran military suicide prevention. We want to make sure that the that the families, as well as the veteran and military, know that it is not anything to be ashamed of to get help, and we’re here to help you through that,” said American Legion’s National Vice Commander, Patricia Harris.

