Amnesty Day in Meridian slated for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

On Thursday, February 23, 2023 the Meridian Municipal Court will have Amnesty Day from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. On this day, people who have unpaid fines with the City of Meridian Municipal Court will have the opportunity to have their fines reviewed by the judge, be put on a payment plan, and have civil contempt warrants lifted.

This is not a trick to get people to come to the police station, just ask any of the 267 people who came to Amnesty Day last year! NO ONE WILL GO TO JAIL FOR UNPAID FINES ON THIS DAY.

Judge Markham wants to give people the opportunity to have a fresh start and take care of their business with the City. Those still in line at 5:00 will be given a voucher to return to court until the deadline of March 9, 2023. After doing this two years in a row, this likely will not happen again for a while, so please take advantage of it!

