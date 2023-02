Mrs. Doris Pearl Spencer Luke, 92, of Meridian passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center. At this time, there will be no services. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

