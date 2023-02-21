Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian hosts its 76th annual Pancake Jubilee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian hosted its annual Pancake Jubilee on Tuesday at the Temple Theatre.

The Pancake Jubilee is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, where all the proceeds go to several different organizations in the area to help youth.

Dan Derrington, the Event Co-Director, said you can get the best pancakes in town while giving back to your community.

“All the money goes to serve the youth of our community. We don’t use this profit for our overhead. This gets reinvested back into the community. The Optimist Club’s moto is ‘friend of youth’ so everything we do is youth-related. We are able to make some financial contributions to the Boys and Girls Club, Boy’s Scout, Junior Golf, and Cans for Kids. There are about 20 different agencies we are able to help out and especially thankful at Christmastime we are able to donate about $4,000 or $5,000 dollars to different agencies to buy Christmas gifts for deserving kids,” said Derrington.

Richard Hassenfratz, an attendee, was happy to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“This is a fine event. I look forward to it every year. It’s for a good cause, delicious pancakes, sausage, good comradery. I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” said Hassenfratz.

The Pancake Jubilee is happening until 7 p.m. at the Temple Theatre so you still have time to get down there to get a pancake. Tickets are $7 at the door.

