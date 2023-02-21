Jackson State baseball prepares for first home game of the season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an impressive week on the diamond in Houston, Texas, the Jackson State Tigers will host their first home game of the season against an undefeated team.

The Tigers are on a two-game win streak after their comeback effort against Southern University fell short this past week at the reigning 2022 MLB World Series champions - the Houston Astros - home stadium, Minute Maid Park in the inaugural Astros’ Cactus Jack HBCU Classic.

At the plate, JSU has scored a combined 26 runs so far this season in just three games played, averaging 8.7 points a game.

Second baseman Daniel Bannon led the way at the plate for Jackson State, batting .500 (7-for-14) over the weekend with four runs scored, one double, one triple, and seven RBI.

After missing the first game of the season against Southern, 2023 preseason first-team All-SWAC nominee Ty Hill returned to the diamond with a bang and also hit .500 (4-for-8) with a double, two runs scored, and three RBI.

Tuesday night, the bats of Jackson State will need to stay hot to have their best chance of knocking off the undefeated Southeastern Lousiana baseball program, who have scored double-digit runs in three of their four games - including an astonishing 20-run game - averaging 13.3 runs a game.

The midweek contest against the Lions will begin at 6 p.m. at Bob Braddy Field.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.