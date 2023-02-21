Funeral services for James “Bill” Ready will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Midway Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Bird, Rev. Keith Grubbs, and Rev. Wayne Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. James “Bill” Ready, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Rush Hospital.

Mr. Ready, known most affectionately as “Brother Bill”, was a faithful Christian who served and worshipped Christ at Midway Baptist Church. He attended high school at Jackson Central High School, Jackson, Mississippi, graduating with the class of 1952. Bill had a long tenure as salesman at the Monroe Company, and at one time owned a clothing store in Columbia, MS. Later in life, Bill followed his calling to attend seminary and was brought to Tylertown Baptist Church as Minister of Education. Bill was later called to serve as Minister of Education at Midway Baptist Church in Meridian, MS. His last calling in full-time ministry was as Director of Missions with the Kemper Baptist Association where he retired in 2014.

During high school, Bill played clarinet for the mighty Mississippi Lions All State Band. This began his love of music which spanned his entire life and he cherished the Big Bands and Jazz. He loved his grandchildren dearly and was happiest when attending their life events or just being around them during family get-togethers. Bill was proudest, in his characteristically modest way, of his two children, Lisa and Jeff. He loved his church family and could be found worshipping with them anytime the doors were open. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Bill is survived by his children, Lisa Butler (Bryce) and Rev. Jeff Ready (Paulette); his grandchildren, Victoria Smith (Hunter), Julia Butler, Bethany Pettit (Jared), Jared Ready (Ashlyn), Rylen Ready, and Rashay Ready; great-grandchildren, Emma Kate Smith, Rylee Jo Smith, Jaxon Ready, Jude Ready, and Reagan Ready; as well as numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ready, and his parents, James M. and Olline Sanders Ready.

Pall bearers will be Butch Adkins, Briscoe James, Davy Jones, Richard Knox, Walter Ridinger, and Chris Schanrock. The members of the Midway Baptist Church Older Men’s Sunday School class will be honorary pall bearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking friends and loved ones to make a donation in memory of James B. Ready to the Lauderdale County Baptist Association. Donations can be sent to PO Box 549, Marion, MS 39342.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:15 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Midway Baptist Church.

Corbin Kill

Funeral Director | Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.