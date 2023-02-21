Justices reject appeal from man arrested for spoofing police

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical site The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.

The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling against Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts.

After his acquittal on criminal charges, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights. But a federal appeals court ruled the officers have “qualified immunity” and threw out the lawsuit.

The Onion filed its brief in defense of parody. Its lawyers wrote that the First Amendment protects people from prosecution when they make fun of others.

“The Onion’s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists,” the site’s lawyers wrote in a brief filed in October. “This brief is submitted in the interest of at least mitigating their future punishment.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHSAA logo
Quarterfinals playoff schedule
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Missing Meridian woman, Bertha Gowdy, pictures provided by Meridian Police.
MPD searching for missing Meridian woman
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
Robert and Deanna Gardner pose for a picture. The couple was killed by an EF-3 tornado on Jan....
‘No words’: Family remembers 4 lost in Autauga County tornado

Latest News

Twitter in the spotlight at the Supreme Court over terrorism liability
Twitter in the spotlight at the Supreme Court over terrorism liability
Twitter in the spotlight at the Supreme Court over terrorism liability
Rita Curran was 24 years old when she was brutally beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled...
Cigarette butt leads police to suspected killer in 1971 murder
Kentucky police said a man is charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old.
Police: Man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child