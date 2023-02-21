Lady Panthers get ready for quarterfinals

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The quarterfinals for MHSAA basketball continues on Wednesday and the Quitman Lady Panthers prepare for their matchup against Mendenhall.

The Lady Panthers continued their playoff run after beating the Bay High Tigers 27-24.

“Last week’s win was amazing,” Lady Panthers Head Coach Jennie Vance said. “We had to win with defense and that’s what we have been preaching the last three weeks. I think the most we have given up is 36 points in the last three weeks and we’ve decided that defense and rebounding is the key to getting it done,” Vance said.

“I feel great because we get to go to round three and be able to play in order to get to the big house,” Panthers player Kevondra Simmons said.

Quitman has had two playoff games at home, but now they will hit the road for the first time. Despite not having the home crowd, it doesn’t change their strategy.

“I always teach them to worry about what we do and don’t worry about what the other team does,” Vance said. “As long as we take care of our business, we should be fine,” she added.

Head Coach Jennie Vance has been with Quitman for five years and she has been a big influence that has helped the team grow.

“When I first got here, she chewed me out every day, like stop turning the ball over” Junior Aaliyah Nixon said. “I have just grown from that and just helped bring my team to where we are now getting ready to play for the big house,” Nixon said.

“We grew a lot,” Senior Rasharna Gaines said. “I’m so proud of them because we have lost people to moving, different obstacles and especially me and I’m just so proud of them for not giving up,” she said.

“What I am most proud of is they stepped up and become leaders and become really good teammates to one another,” Vance said.

A big challenge ahead, but the Lady Panthers seem ready for the quarterfinals. Tip-off for Quitman versus Mendenhall is 4:00 PM at Pearl River Community College.

