Mardi Gras: Only the Main Event left!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fat Tuesday has arrived!

That means a day full of beads, king cake and parades!

As always, KPLC will livestream all of today’s parades.

Here’s what’s on the agenda today:

Iowa Chicken Run: 8 a.m. INFO

Mardi Gras in the Zone: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Lake Charles. INFO

Second Line Stroll: Watch HERE

Jeeps on Parade: Watch HERE

Motor Gras Parade: Watch HERE

The Main Event (Krewe of Krewes Parade): 5 p.m.

All parades travel south down Ryan Street but end at different places. Click HERE for parade maps.

