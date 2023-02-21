Mardi Gras: Only the Main Event left!
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Send us your Mardi Gras photos HERE!
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fat Tuesday has arrived!
That means a day full of beads, king cake and parades!
As always, KPLC will livestream all of today’s parades.
Here’s what’s on the agenda today:
- Iowa Chicken Run: 8 a.m. INFO
- Mardi Gras in the Zone: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Lake Charles. INFO
- Second Line Stroll: Watch HERE.
- Jeeps on Parade: Watch HERE.
- Motor Gras Parade: Watch HERE.
- The Main Event (Krewe of Krewes Parade): 5 p.m.
All parades travel south down Ryan Street but end at different places. Click HERE for parade maps.
