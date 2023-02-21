Mardi Gras: Only the Main Event left!

SWLA Mardi Gras 2023
SWLA Mardi Gras 2023
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Send us your Mardi Gras photos HERE!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fat Tuesday has arrived!

That means a day full of beads, king cake and parades!

As always, KPLC will livestream all of today’s parades.

Here’s what’s on the agenda today:

  • Iowa Chicken Run: 8 a.m. INFO
  • Mardi Gras in the Zone: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Lake Charles. INFO
  • Second Line Stroll: Watch HERE.
  • Jeeps on Parade: Watch HERE.
  • Motor Gras Parade: Watch HERE.
  • The Main Event (Krewe of Krewes Parade): 5 p.m.

All parades travel south down Ryan Street but end at different places. Click HERE for parade maps.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Legion stops by Key Field

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ross McLeod
he American Legion made a special stop here in the Queen City on February 21 to get a tour of the facilities at Key Field.

News

American Legion stops by Key Field

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Local

MHP nabs Choctaw Co. suspect in Meridian

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in taking a suspect into custody Tuesday.

Politics

Mississippi Senate passes limit on transgender health care

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Republican-controlled Mississippi Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18.

News

WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
Everywhere else it’s just a Tuesday.

Latest News

State

Jones Co. supervisor reindicted on 2021 embezzlement charge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ame Posey and Michael Clark
It’s round two for Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys and Mississippi State Auditor Shad White.

National

Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource Staff
The recall affects 145,000 cans distributed in the U.S.

National

Twitter in the spotlight at the Supreme Court over terrorism liability

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
Tech giants are in the crosshairs of the nation’s high court this week.

News

Amnesty Day in Meridian slated for Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Hall
People with unpaid fines will have a chance to be put on payment plans and have civil warrants lifted

Entertainment

Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
The band, known for hits like ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine,’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ and so many more, will stop in Biloxi as a part of their 2023 North American tour.