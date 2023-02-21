MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Okolona

It happened Monday, February 20 just before 11 p.m. on Highway 32.
It happened Monday, February 20 just before 11 p.m. on Highway 32.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OKOLONA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Okolona.

It happened Monday, February 20 around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 32.

No additional details were released about what happened.

MBI would only say it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence to share with the Attorney General’s Office upon completion.

