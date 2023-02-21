MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Okolona.

It happened Monday, February 20 around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 32.

No additional details were released about what happened.

MBI would only say it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence to share with the Attorney General’s Office upon completion.

