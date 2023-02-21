MHP nabs Choctaw Co. suspect in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in taking a suspect into custody Tuesday.

MHP Sgt. Jameka Moore said the request from Sheriff Scott Lolley asked troopers to be on the lookout for a suspect and check a location near a hospital. Moore confirmed the person was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail.

Sheriff Lolley told News 11 he couldn’t immediately comment on the charge or charges against this person.

