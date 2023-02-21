MHP nabs Choctaw Co. suspect in Meridian

The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in taking a suspect into custody Tuesday.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in taking a suspect into custody Tuesday.

MHP Sgt. Jameka Moore said the request from Sheriff Scott Lolley asked troopers to be on the lookout for a suspect and check a location near a hospital. Moore confirmed the person was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail.

Sheriff Lolley told News 11 he couldn’t immediately comment on the charge or charges against this person.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHSAA logo
Quarterfinals playoff schedule
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
Missing Meridian woman, Bertha Gowdy, pictures provided by Meridian Police.
MPD searching for missing Meridian woman
Robert and Deanna Gardner pose for a picture. The couple was killed by an EF-3 tornado on Jan....
‘No words’: Family remembers 4 lost in Autauga County tornado

Latest News

Downtown Optimist of Meridian hosts its 76th annual Pancake Jubilee in Meridian.
Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian hosts its 76th annual Pancake Jubilee
American Legion stops by Key Field
American Legion stops by Key Field
American Legion stops by Key Field
American Legion stops by Key Field
A young child holds a pair of trans pride flags at a noon gathering on the steps of the...
Mississippi Senate passes limit on transgender health care