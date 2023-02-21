Graveside services for Mrs. Amanda Warbington Pugh will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Wade Phillips officiating. Inurnment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Pugh, 43, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian.

Amanda was an animal lover, especially her dogs, Millie and Luna. She was a graduate of Southeast High School and Meridian Community College where she completed her training to become a Registered Nurse. She was known as a Compassionate and Caring Nurse who always made sure her patients were properly cared for. She worked in the Cardiac Care Unit and the Cath Lab at Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Foundation Hospital.

Mrs. Pugh is survived by her siblings, Bridget Davidson (Brian) and Ron Warbington. Nephews, Austin, Jack, and Nick Davidson; numerous Aunts and Uncles, Jack Warbington (Susan), Linda Edmonds (Jimmy), Faye Havard (Darrel), Sandra Reeves (Randy), and Lisa Walters; as well as a host of cousins and extended family members.

Amanda is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shane Pugh; her parents Ronnie and Judy Warbington; paternal grandparents, Leo and Louise Warbington; maternal grandparents, Joe and Dorothy Blanks; and one uncle, Joe Blanks.

The Family suggests memorials be made as donations to Choctaw County Animal Shelter via Lisawwalters@yahoo.com or to Wounded Warriors Project in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.