Spring-like weather will dominate this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will build over our area by Wednesday. Plus, a southerly wind will continue pumping in warm/humid air. All of this work together to give us more of a spring-like feel outside. Highs each day will gradually get warmer than the day before: Tuesday brings mid-upper 70s , Wednesday brings low 80s, and Thursday brings mid 80s. The current record high in Meridian for Thursday is 85 degrees, so this record will be challenged.

As for showers, a few are possible on Tuesday... but it be hit & miss (more miss than hit). Only isolated showers for Wednesday, but a cold front crosses our area on Thursday...bringing a slightly better chance for showers & thunderstorms.

It cools off a bit by Friday as we get behind the previously mentioned cold front with highs near 70 degrees. However, it looks like the southerly wind will kick back in and the upper-level ridge of high pressure will build even stronger across our region...leading to a return of well above average highs by this weekend (lasting into early next week).

