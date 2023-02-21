Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County boys basketball

By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County boys basketball team.

The Wildcats were on the road and took down Region eight’s number one team in the Heidelberg Oilers 65-60. Lebron Johnson scored 37 points for the second playoff game in a row and they get ready to take on Bogue Chitto on Friday.

Congratulations to Kemper County boys basketball for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

