Warming trend continues

Rain will tamper off this evening
Rain will tamper off this evening(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Light rain showers are possible today, but it will not be a total wash out. Highs are in the upper 70s, so another warm afternoon of weather is ahead of us. Winds are reaching up to 15mph with wind gust up to 20 mph. That southwest breeze and warmer trend will remain over the are through Thursday. Stay safe and have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHSAA logo
Quarterfinals playoff schedule
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Missing Meridian woman, Bertha Gowdy, pictures provided by Meridian Police.
MPD searching for missing Meridian woman
Robert and Deanna Gardner pose for a picture. The couple was killed by an EF-3 tornado on Jan....
‘No words’: Family remembers 4 lost in Autauga County tornado
Chris Eugene Boyce
GoFundMe created for victim of Tate County shooting spree that left 6 dead

Latest News

You can give your heaters a rest
Spring-like weather will dominate this week
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 20th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 20th, 2023
Highs in the lower 70s
Warm, windy, and cloudy weather condition throughout Monday
Robert and Deanna Gardner pose for a picture. The couple was killed by an EF-3 tornado on Jan....
‘No words’: Family remembers 4 lost in Autauga County tornado