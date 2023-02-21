WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Everywhere else it’s just a Tuesday, but in New Orleans, Feb. 21, 2023, is one of the most magical days of the year.
Join Fox 8′s crews across the Uptown parade route, on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, and everywhere in between.
Coverage begins at 4 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. If you can’t view the live stream above, click here.
Zulu kicks things off at 8 a.m., followed by Rex, the King of Carnival.
