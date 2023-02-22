Aldersgate Retirement Community celebrates Mardi Gras

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mardi Gras festivities came to Aldersgate Retirement Community in Meridian Tuesday. Residents dressed in their best Mardi Gras wardrobe to enjoy all the fun Fat Tuesday brings.

Around 30 organizations, churches, and healthcare workers lined the parking lot in decorated vehicles to give residents a carnival experience. Even the Northeast band showed out leading the parade A ton of beads were thrown along with sweet treats.

Aldersgate said they always strive to put on activities to increase its residents awareness. Two residents said it was a joy for the retirement community to be together celebrating in this way.

“I’ve seen it on the T.V. but I never did dress up like this and put green socks on but this is fun. I should have been doing it all the time. You know and I will be doing it again,” said Aldersgate resident, Virginia Lee Garrett.

“Well, it’s something different that we put on and everybody’s interested in it and we have a good time. Everybody needs to come and check out Aldersgate and see what we have to offer,” said Aldersgate resident, Jayne Cumming.

Aldersgate would like to give a special thank you to Magnolia Beverage Company for donating RC Colas for the event.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.