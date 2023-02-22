Ben Shirley running for Mississippi House of Representatives District 81 seat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new face is on the ballot for the Mississippi House of Representatives District 81 seat. Meridian native Ben Shirley will be facing incumbent Stephen Horne in the District 81 race. And whoever wins the primary will hold the office, since there are no other candidates running.

“You can’t make a difference unless you try and I’m willing to try,” said Shirley.

Ben Shirley owns multiple businesses in Lauderdale County. Shirley said investing in the community is what led to his decision to run for State Representative in District 81. He said his main focus will be on economic development.

“We’ve got four railroads here. We’ve got two interstates that run through here, one splits just outside of town and we’ve got US 45 four-lane. We’ve got the longest runway in the state of Mississippi, public runway. Nowhere in the state has what we’ve got but we don’t have anything to show for it,” said Shirley.

Shirley said he believes we can get more industry to District 81, adding he will work with those at the capitol to get that goal accomplished because he wants to give back to the community that has blessed him.

“If we’ve got existing businesses that want to expand, by all means, we should try to facilitate that and help those businesses. Right now I can tell you from past experience, personally, that that’s not the case. So, I think instead of holding down an office, I want to lead. Not just to go over there and be reactive and vote for this or yes or no on different legislation. Let’s be proactive. Let’s be involved in crafting the legislation. Be involved in getting the industry here,” said Shirley.

District 81 includes parts of Lauderdale, Clarke, and Newton counties. Shirley said incumbent Stephen Horne has held office for 20 years and he thinks it’s time for a change.

“What has the representative done to better your life? Number 1. Question number 2. What has the representative done to better our community? If you can answer those questions by all means vote for the incumbent. If you can’t answer those questions by all means vote for Ben Shirley,” said Shirley.

News 11 has reached out to Republican incumbent Stephen Horne but has not gotten a response at this time.

The primaries are August 8th, 2023.

