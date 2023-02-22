City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2023

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
REGINA S SULLIVAN19642286 OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JONATHAN L TAMAYO19944605 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
JACOBY M DUNNIGAN19921819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERT E COMBS JR19893813 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DEVONTA L HOLIDAY19951320 JACK NELSON RD DEKALB, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STEVEN R MOORE198340 NORTHWOOD DR LOUISVILLE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANTHONY L BROOKS19671616 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHARLESZETTE D JONES19872111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOHNNY R CONNER19733318 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEMARIO C PRINCE19894312 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RANDARIUS BRYANT19944610 VALLY ST APT 710 MERIDIAN, MSRESISTING ARREST
BRANDON D CHANEY19852400 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
RESISTING ARREST
DARLENE WALKER1973343 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
KEVIN A HUGHES19575619 MILLERTOWN PIKE KNOXVILLE, TNDUI
JARMESHA JONES19982428 OLD MARION RD APT M90 MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
KELVIN CROWELL19552587 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MICHAEL C BARNEY1964104 SMITH SPUR RD TOOMSUBA, MSDUI REFUSAL
KASEY ROGERS19842005 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
AYSIA HOUSTON-SMITH19949977 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DORACIO S CLAYTON19862222 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
LAMAJOR U TAYLOR1990918 RUBUSH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 10:03 PM on February 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of 28th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his phone and keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:52 AM on February 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his vehicle and money were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:23 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
At 4:18 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:03 AM on February 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 3:27 PM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:31 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:53 AM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:55 AM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:32 PM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 32 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:49 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of 17thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:22 PM on February 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of 8thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:31 PM on February 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hooper Street. Three residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:11 PM on February 21, 2023, Meridian police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 42ndAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

