City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2023
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|REGINA S SULLIVAN
|1964
|2286 OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JONATHAN L TAMAYO
|1994
|4605 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|JACOBY M DUNNIGAN
|1992
|1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|ROBERT E COMBS JR
|1989
|3813 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DEVONTA L HOLIDAY
|1995
|1320 JACK NELSON RD DEKALB, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|STEVEN R MOORE
|1983
|40 NORTHWOOD DR LOUISVILLE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANTHONY L BROOKS
|1967
|1616 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHARLESZETTE D JONES
|1987
|2111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOHNNY R CONNER
|1973
|3318 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DEMARIO C PRINCE
|1989
|4312 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RANDARIUS BRYANT
|1994
|4610 VALLY ST APT 710 MERIDIAN, MS
|RESISTING ARREST
|BRANDON D CHANEY
|1985
|2400 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
RESISTING ARREST
|DARLENE WALKER
|1973
|343 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|KEVIN A HUGHES
|1957
|5619 MILLERTOWN PIKE KNOXVILLE, TN
|DUI
|JARMESHA JONES
|1998
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT M90 MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|KELVIN CROWELL
|1955
|2587 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MICHAEL C BARNEY
|1964
|104 SMITH SPUR RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|KASEY ROGERS
|1984
|2005 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|AYSIA HOUSTON-SMITH
|1994
|9977 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|DORACIO S CLAYTON
|1986
|2222 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|LAMAJOR U TAYLOR
|1990
|918 RUBUSH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 10:03 PM on February 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of 28th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his phone and keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:52 AM on February 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his vehicle and money were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:23 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
At 4:18 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:03 AM on February 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 3:27 PM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:31 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:53 AM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:55 AM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:32 PM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 32 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:49 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of 17thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:22 PM on February 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of 8thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:31 PM on February 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hooper Street. Three residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:11 PM on February 21, 2023, Meridian police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 42ndAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.