City of Meridian Arrest Report February 22, 2023

Robbery

At 10:03 PM on February 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of 28th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his phone and keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:52 AM on February 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his vehicle and money were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:23 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

At 4:18 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:03 AM on February 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 3:27 PM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 3:31 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:53 AM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 11:55 AM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:32 PM on February 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 32 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:49 PM on February 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of 17thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:22 PM on February 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of 8thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:31 PM on February 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hooper Street. Three residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:11 PM on February 21, 2023, Meridian police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 42ndAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.