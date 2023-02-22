Climate change is affecting agave crops, tequila

Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
Climate change may be coming for your margarita.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday is National Margarita Day and this year, it deserves special attention because the popular cocktail is being threatened by climate change.

The alcohol used in margaritas is generally tequila, and tequila comes from the agave plant.

Agave is drought-tolerant and can thrive in hot weather with little to no water. However, the crops are not tolerating the recent major weather whiplash from extreme drought to deadly storm deluges.

Climate change is also putting a strain on the agave plant’s vital pollinator: the bat.

Warming temperatures have become a growing concern for the Mexican long-nosed bat, a key species for authentic tequila.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in...
Body found in wooded area of Lauderdale County
‘Kill the Bill’: Mississippi State Conference NAACP members hold press conference regarding House Bill 1020
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
A young child holds a pair of trans pride flags at a noon gathering on the steps of the...
Mississippi Senate passes limit on transgender health care
Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys was previously charged of embezzlement by a public...
Jones Co. supervisor reindicted on 2021 embezzlement charge

Latest News

Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Sailor grabbed gun barrel to end Club Q shooting
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold