FIRST ALERT: Expect a Windy Wednesday

The winds are really going to ramp up for our Wednesday ahead of an approaching frontal boundary. Plus, upper-level energy will give an extra boost to the winds. The winds could gust over 30mph as early as 8 or 9 AM. From there, the winds will gradually increase...and gusts up to 40mph are possible by the afternoon. Sustained winds, however, will range from 15-25mph throughout the day. It’s important to secure any loose yard or porch items on your property before the winds increase...or expect the items to blow around (or away). There could also be some minor road debris due to snapped weaker tree limbs from the wind.

Aside from the wind, it’ll be unseasonably warm. Highs will reach the low 80s, and that’s more typical for early May weather. Meridian hasn’t experienced 80s since January 2nd. There could be some spotty showers in the afternoon, so keep an umbrella with you.

Thursday, it’ll remain rather gusty as a cold front approaches. It’ll also remain unseasonably warm with mid 80s expected, and Meridian’s record high of 85 degrees for that day will be challenged. There could be a few showers, and maybe an isolated storm or two. Otherwise, the front will cross late Thursday / early Friday. Behind the front, it briefly cools down with highs in the upper 60s for Friday.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over our region this weekend, and a southerly wind will also return. So, temps will heat back up into the mid 70s Saturday and highs around 80 degrees for Sunday.

