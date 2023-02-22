First Alert: Very windy and warm Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! It is Wing Wednesday, and we are halfway through another work week. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s, today could go on record as one of the warmest days for this time of year. It will be another warm, but comfortable afternoon to enjoy. Very windy weather conditions have already started, and wind gust can reach up to 45 mph by 12pm. Secure your outdoor items, watch for small tree limbs, possible power outages, and use caution on the roadways. There is little to no rainfall to worry about through the morning, but rain moves in as we near 3 pm today last through 8pm this evening. Rain showers do return tomorrow with another day of highs in the 80s. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

