First Alert: Very windy and warm Wednesday

Highs in the lower 80s
Highs in the lower 80s(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! It is Wing Wednesday, and we are halfway through another work week. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s, today could go on record as one of the warmest days for this time of year. It will be another warm, but comfortable afternoon to enjoy. Very windy weather conditions have already started, and wind gust can reach up to 45 mph by 12pm. Secure your outdoor items, watch for small tree limbs, possible power outages, and use caution on the roadways. There is little to no rainfall to worry about through the morning, but rain moves in as we near 3 pm today last through 8pm this evening. Rain showers do return tomorrow with another day of highs in the 80s. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in...
Body found in wooded area of Lauderdale County
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
A young child holds a pair of trans pride flags at a noon gathering on the steps of the...
Mississippi Senate passes limit on transgender health care
Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys was previously charged of embezzlement by a public...
Jones Co. supervisor reindicted on 2021 embezzlement charge
Amnesty Day in Meridian is Thursday
Amnesty Day in Meridian slated for Thursday

Latest News

Secure any loose items outside on your property
FIRST ALERT: Expect a Windy Wednesday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 21st, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 21st, 2023
Rain will tamper off this evening
Warming trend continues
You can give your heaters a rest
Spring-like weather will dominate this week