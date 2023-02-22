How to keep your catalytic converters safe

Catalytic converters continue to be a high value item for thieves.
Catalytic converters continue to be a high value item for thieves.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Catalytic converters are made from precious metals like Palladium and Platinum. These metals are very expensive.

They are also easily accessible, which makes them an easy target for theft.

News 11 has spoken with the Meridian Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation about some recent cases that are being worked through right now. They have also updated us on the progress the city of Meridian has made to put a stop to this nationwide issue that’s hitting people here at home.

“In January of 2023, the Meridian Police Department received an anonymous tip involving some stolen catalytic converters. Meridian Police Department then reached out to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department for assistance. At this time, a search warrant was signed and served at an undisclosed location located in Lauderdale County. Upon execution of the search warrant, approximately 500 catalytic converters were recovered and were then transported and secured by a local wrecker wrecker service. There were two arrests made in connection with this, with the catalytic converters, a Ronald Williams and a Joish Williams. This this has been a joint investigation by the Meridian Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. At this time, this investigation is still ongoing,” said Investigator for the Meridian Police Department, Chanetta Stevens.

News 11 reached out to Tough Guard Security in Meridian for some helpful tips to keep your catalytic converters safe:

1. You should never leave your car anywhere that is not your house overnight.

2. If you have a garage, you should use it.

3. You can also utilize anti-theft devices such as catalytic converter cages or sensors.

4. You can even get your VIN etched onto the converter itself.

5. Always be sure to park cars in a well-lit and populated area.

6. For more information on anti-theft devices and security tips, you can call 601-588-2299.

