Kemper County preps for quarterfinals

DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Wildcats remain on a hot streak after beating the Region Eight’s number one team in the Heidelberg Oilers 65-60 to move on in the MHSAA 2A tournament.

“Well it was a big win for us, but like I told you before it’s just another opponent. I think we can beat any team in the state in 2A. I’m glad my team came out, fought hard, gave all they had,” Head Coach Michael Stringer said.

“Everybody went out there and played good,” Sophomore LeBron Johnson said. “It’s a good feeling to win,” he said.

LeBron continues to have the hot hand as he scored 37 in back to back postseason games. Consistency is needed in the playoffs and the Wildcats know they are riding high.

“I think discipline is the bridge between goals and achievement,” Stringer said. “You might have goals, but if you not disciplined, you’ll never cross that bridge. I think discipline make you have better character and with character, discipline goes along with it and discipline just help guide and lead you to where you trying to go,” he added.

Besides high scoring on the court, the Wildcats are a close pack as most of the team have grown up together and that bond is what sets them apart from the rest.

“If it wasn’t for this team, I don’t think I’d be here every day,” Junior Taylor Robetson said. “They make me smile. They are the reason I come here every day. They show me love when don’t nobody else do,” Robetson said.

“It mean a lot. I love them guys. They’re my guys. I love them,” Junior Quadriquez Daniels said.

Kemper County will look to keep their momentum going in Friday’s quarterfinal matchup. The Wildcats game against Bogue Chitto has a late tip-off of 9 PM on Friday.

