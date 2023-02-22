Lawmakers might ban dogs from sticking their heads out of car windows

Florida is thinking about making it illegal to let dogs stick their heads out the windows of...
Florida is thinking about making it illegal to let dogs stick their heads out the windows of moving cars.(Chalabala via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNN) - What says joy more than a dog with its head out the window of a moving car?

But that might soon become illegal in Florida.

It’s part of an Animal Welfare Bill making its way through the state’s senate.

The measure would ban owners from letting their dogs put their heads out of the windows of moving vehicles and sitting in laps.

Experts say the safety of the act is debatable but if a window is open enough for a dog to stick its head out, it could potentially jump out. And it also allows dogs to get foreign objects in their eyes.

Other aspects of the bill include making it illegal to declaw cats and limiting the time that animals could be tethered outside.

The measure would also create a registry of animal abusers.

More information on Senate Bill 932 is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in...
Body found in wooded area of Lauderdale County
A man arrested Tuesday in Meridian as part of an investigation into a missing person’s case in...
Update on body found, charge filed against Choctaw Co. suspect
‘Kill the Bill’: Mississippi State Conference NAACP members hold press conference regarding House Bill 1020
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
FILE - Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Southern Baptists oust popular Saddleback Church over woman pastor

Latest News

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that three critically endangered dama gazelle calves...
Zoo welcomes rare gazelle calves to start the year
Floyd Hurt
Hometown Hero Floyd Hurt
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden shores up Western allies as Putin digs in on Ukraine
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi site
This image provided by NASA and the European Space Agency shows images of six candidate massive...
Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn