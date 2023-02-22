Meridian City Council votes to condemn ‘The Ruins’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s an issue that’s been going on for months...Deciding whether or not to condemn ‘The Ruins’ building in Meridian. Tuesday night the city council voted 4 to 1 to condemn the building. With Ward 5 councilwoman, Ty Bell Lindsey being the sole ‘no’ vote.

This vote comes after ‘The Ruins’ closed its doors due to a ‘collapse zone’ warning issued by the city of Meridian for 25th avenue between 5th and 6th streets in September of 2021. An issue the city said was related to the condition of the historic E. F. Young Hotel.

During the city council meeting Tuesday night, city inspectors shared photos and videos that displayed the conditions of ‘The Ruins’ structure. City inspectors told the council that if they condemn the Young Hotel, ‘The Ruins’ building will fall because of its weak and deteriorating structure.

Owner of ‘The Ruins’, Jimmy Copeland shared his frustrations during the process.

“If The Ruins should be condemned then it should have been condemned years ago. We should not have been allowed to open in the first place. We did everything that was required of us by the city, with the permits, plans, and everything that was required and if it should have been condemned, it should have been condemned earlier. They presented tonight and said that The Ruins was condemned in 2015, but couldn’t provide the documents and they said that the file is missing. Where are those files? That’s the problem that we have with the city right now is trying to get honesty and to figure out what’s actually going on. It’s a disappointment. I hate that it’s happening, but we’re going to move forward. We still have exciting things we’re going to do here in the city and hopefully, the city will get their paperwork together and do what they need to do, and they’ll support us in what we need to have done,” said Copeland.

Copeland asked to be compensated for the income he lost since the closure of 25th avenue. However, Ward 1 councilman George Thomas said the city has no liability for that.

