Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on Feb. 20.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are joining the search for a missing woman from Alabama.

Police said family members reported 47-year-old Tumeka Williams, of Theodore, AL, as missing when she failed to return from a trip to Jackson, MS, to purchase a vehicle. They said she didn’t make the purchase and was in the process of returning to Alabama when she went missing.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Williams stopped at Stuckery’s on US-49 in Hattiesburg, MS, around 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. She reportedly told family members that she was getting back on the highway.

Williams was last seen wearing an orange shirt, light brown jacket and khaki pants. She was driving a 2003 gray Chevrolet Tahoe with the tag 5246BA2.

Anyone with any information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Choctaw County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department in...
Body found in wooded area of Lauderdale County
A man arrested Tuesday in Meridian as part of an investigation into a missing person’s case in...
Update on body found, charge filed against Choctaw Co. suspect
‘Kill the Bill’: Mississippi State Conference NAACP members hold press conference regarding House Bill 1020
Mississippi lawmakers are tackling the issue of ‘gas station heroin’
FILE - Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Southern Baptists oust popular Saddleback Church over woman pastor

Latest News

Floyd Hurt
Hometown Hero Floyd Hurt
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Update on body found in Lauderdale County
Update on body found in Lauderdale County
A Sailor at Meridian Naval Air Station has been selected for an inter-service transfer to the...
NAS Sailor to transfer to Space Force