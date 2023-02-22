Missing teen reported in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing teenager.

According to FCSO, 15-year-old Catrina Anderson was reported missing from Morriston Road in Petal Wednesday in the early morning hours.

Anderson is believed to be in the Forrest/Perry county area.

Anyone with information on Catrina’s whereabouts is asked to call FCSO at 601-544-7800 and request to speak to an Investigator.

Tips can be submitted via the Crime Stoppers hotline at 601-582-STOP(7867) or online at www.P3tips.com and www.ForrestCountySheriff.com.

