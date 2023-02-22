Funeral services for Mr. Damian Devon Barfield will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Jason Brookins officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lauderdale with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A visitation will be Friday, February 24, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

