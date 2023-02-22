Mr. James Otha McKee, Jr.

James Otha McKee, Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023
Mr. James Otha McKee, Jr., age 67, of Meridian, MS passed away at the home of a family member on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Big Jim as he was known by his family and friends traveled many miles over the road as a Truck Driver.  He loved hunting, gardening, and was an avid reader.  Big Jim was an animal lover, especially his dogs.   His favorite thing to do was spending time with his friends and family.  Big Jim was a private person, but he always went out of his way to be there for his family and friends.

He is survived by his sisters Karyl Dearman (Terry) and Jacque Nelson, his brother Craig Tarbox, and his mother Helen McKee.  He also survived by his uncles, aunts, and many close cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his father James and his mother Lula Mae, whom he lost at an early age, his brother Charles Tarbox.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Date and times for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

