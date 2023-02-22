Funeral services for Mr. Leo Gibbs will be held Monday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Lauderdale with Pastor Antwon McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Gibbs Cemetery, Cuba, AL with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Gibbs, 52, of Meridian, who died Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Diversicare of Quitman. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

