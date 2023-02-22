Funeral services for Ms. Eartha Mae Key will be Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 am at Freedom Rock Cathedral. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Ms. Key, 62, of Meridian, who died Friday, February 17, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health. A visitation will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel #1.

